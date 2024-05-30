Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Is Projected To Surpass US$72.123 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 7.59%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The automotive catalytic converter is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% from US$43.224 billion in 2022 to US$72.123 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive catalytic converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$72.123 billion by 2029.An automotive catalytic converter is a device in automobile exhaust systems that converts harmful chemicals and gases from the engine into less harmful solutions during emissions. It occurs during combustion before the chemicals are released into the air and atmosphere. The converter uses different catalysts to facilitate the conversion process. When depleted and exhaust gasses pass through a heated catalytic converter, two catalytic occasions happen the diminishment catalyst, which isolates destructive nitrogen oxides into nitrogen and oxygen, and the oxidation catalyst, which burns unburned hydrocarbons as well as carbon monoxide over the metal catalyst. The major use of a catalytic converter is to channel out harmful byproducts in depleted and exhausted gasses and progress in improving car productivity.The major causes driving the automotive catalytic converter industry are strict emission rules in countries, public awareness of environment protection, expanding vehicle generation, and advancement in innovative development. The transfer towards electric and hybrid vehicles represents the chance for a rise in catalytic converter demand. Further, market manufacturers are centered on decreasing vehicle weight and estimating progressed fuel productivity. The market will additionally grow due to the rising focus of the automotive industry on sustainability as well as reusing and recycling.The market is expanding due to collaboration between market players for global expansion, and advancements in technology, for example, in May 2023, Faurecia agreed to sell a portion of its commercial vehicle exhaust after-treatment business in Europe and the US to Cummins for an enterprise value of 142EUR million. The agreement included the transmission of two Faurecia manufacturing plants in Roermond, Columbus, Indiana, Netherlands, and USA, in conjunction with their related activities.Access sample report or view details:Based on product type the automotive catalytic converter market is partitioned into three types namely two-way oxidation, diesel oxidation catalyst, and three-way oxidation-reduction. The development of catalytic converters in automobiles is expected majorly due to three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters due to their wide significance, rigid control of vehicle emission, and dominance in gasoline engines. These converters diminish NOx, CO, and hydrocarbons in the exhaust of automobiles, making them reasonable for gasoline-powered vehicles. Innovation in technology has progressed in the effectiveness, toughness, and execution of these converters. The rising utility of gasoline motors and electric drive frameworks can increase the requirement for three-way catalytic converters to comply with emission regulations.Based on material type the market of automotive catalytic converter is categorized into platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Palladium is anticipated to drive the development of automotive catalytic converters due to its amazing catalytic action, and steady supply compared to platinum and rhodium. It is less costly, making it a favored choice for automakers to decrease generation costs while sticking to emission rules and regulations. Palladium-based catalytic converters meet global emission control standards, advertising economic arrangements without compromising execution or performance.Based on vehicle type the automotive catalytic converter market is divided into light commercial vehicle, passenger car, bus, truck, and others. Despite other vehicle types also requiring catalytic converters, passenger cars are the primary contributor to this market growth due to their high volume of production, stringent emission regulations, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, technological advancements, and diverse market segments. These vehicles include economy cars, luxury vehicles, sports cars , and electric vehicles (EVs) , each with unique emission requirements and technological specifications. The demand for catalytic converters is driven by these factors, as well as the increasing awareness and focus on environmental sustainability.Based on Geography Europe is anticipated to rule the automotive catalytic converter industry share in the projected period owing to a few major variables. Europe's strict regulations of emissions, especially Euro 6 standards, require the broad selection of advanced emission control innovations such as catalytic converters. The rising vehicle possession rate, increasing electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles market, and aim at sustainable transportation forms catalytic converters vital for decreasing environmental footprints. European producers and providers are driving innovative technological advancement in catalytic converter technology, for instance, BM Catalysts, BM Catalysts, Europe's major manufacturer of aftermarket hot-end emissions products, extended its range of products with 24 new and modern references, comprised of three catalytic converters, which is a significant development in January 2023. Furthermore, governments giving subsidies as well as incentives for clean automobile adoption will additionally strengthen Europe's competitiveness within the global automotive catalytic converter market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the automotive catalytic converter market, that have been covered are BASF SE, BENTELER International AG, BM Catalysts Limited, BOSAL, Eberspächer, European Exhaust & Catalyst Ltd and FORVIA Faurecia.The market analytics report segments the automotive catalytic converter market on the following basis:.BY PRODUCT TYPEoTwo-Way OxidationoThree-Way Oxidation-ReductionoDiesel Oxidation Catalyst.BY MATERIAL TYPEoPlatinumoPalladiumoRhodium.By VEHICLE TYPEoPassenger CaroLight commercial vehicleoBusoTruckoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.BENTELER International Aktiengesellschaft.BM Catalysts Limited.BOSAL.Eberspächer.European Exhaust & Catalyst Ltd.FORVIA FaureciaExplore More Reports:.Automotive Composites Market:.Automotive Data Analytics Market:.Automotive Lighting System Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn