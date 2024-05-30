Global Lawn And Garden Consumables Market To Surpass US$ 36.35 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lawn and Garden Consumables Valued at US$ 21.57 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2024 to 2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global lawn and garden consumables market , which was valued at US$ 21.57 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 36.35 billion by 2032. This robust growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, underscores the rising demand for gardening products and the increasing trend of home gardening and landscaping activities.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The market for lawn and garden consumables encompasses a variety of products including fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, growing media, and mulch, among others. The growing consumer interest in home gardening, fueled by the desire for sustainable living and the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of green spaces, is driving significant market expansion.Key Market Drivers:Rising Popularity of Home Gardening: Post-pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards home gardening, with more individuals engaging in growing their own fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. This trend is a major catalyst for market growth.Environmental and Aesthetic Benefits: Lawns and gardens are recognized for their environmental benefits such as air purification and temperature regulation, as well as their role in enhancing property aesthetics and value, further propelling market demand.Technological Advancements: Innovations in garden consumables, such as organic fertilizers and eco-friendly pesticides, are appealing to a more environmentally conscious consumer base, thereby driving market growth.Urbanization and Green Spaces: Increasing urbanization is leading to the development of green spaces in urban areas, boosting the demand for lawn and garden consumables.Market Segmentation:The lawn and garden consumables market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Fertilizers and seeds are expected to hold a significant market share, driven by their essential role in gardening and landscaping.Regional Insights:North America holds the largest market share, attributed to the high prevalence of home gardening and extensive use of lawn and garden consumables in residential and commercial spaces. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also emerging as significant markets, with increasing disposable incomes and growing environmental awareness contributing to market growth.Future Outlook:The future of the lawn and garden consumables market looks promising, with ongoing innovations and an expanding consumer base. Companies are focusing on developing sustainable and user-friendly products to cater to the evolving demands of consumers.For more information on the market trends and forecasts, please contact:-Top Players in the Global Lawn and Garden Consumables MarketAgriumAce HardwareBASF SEBayer AGCentral Garden & PETDLF seeds A/sExpoma companySimplot CompanySakata Seed Corp.Scotts miracle GroSpectrum brands holdings inc.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By ProductSeedsFertilizersPesticidesInsecticidesFungicidesHerbicidesOthersOthersBy End UseResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-

