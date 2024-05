J&K Police Arrest 4 For Circulating Obscene Content On Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime prevention wing, on Thursday, arrested four persons for circulating "obscene and harassing" content on social media.

“These four were made in two separate cases. In one case, Muqadas Rafiq of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, and in the second case Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflaj Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested for circulating 'obscene and harassing' content on social media,” a statement by J&K cyber crime prevention wing said.

The statement added that the cyber crime prevention wing of J&K police is vigorously working to prevent and eliminate the occurrence of cyber crimes in society.