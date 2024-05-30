Mind, Body & Soul Summit Upcoming In South Florida For Mental Health Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MWNA Break the Stigma
Mind Body and Soul Summit Event
Scott Brook Presenting at MWNA Meeting
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) collaborates with industry experts to bring resources, education, & advocacy for Mental Wellness to South Floridians
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mind, Body & Soul Summit is taking place on May 31, 2024, in Coral Springs. The event scheduled from 7:45am - 7pm EDT is filled with enlightening talks, rejuvenating activities, and holistic experiences. This in-person free event will be held at The Center - Coral Springs Center for the Arts located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065.
The summit agenda includes speakers and panel discussions, breakout sessions, yoga, exercise, and more. The Summit's Keynote Speaker, Scott Brook, will commence the event with discussing Surviving Suicide and Living a Fulfilled Life. Following are Panels and Breakout Sessions which include Wellness Practices for Children, Teens, and the Family Unit; Addictive Behaviors and Success in Overcoming Them; Healing Through Art Therapy; Grief and Gratitude; Maintaining The "Champion Mindset;" Power of Presence; and more. Click the Event Registration Link for the Mind, Body, and Soul Summit full agenda.
The Mind, Body & Soul Summit is provided for South Floridians to invest in Mental Wellness and embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth. Learn More & Live a Better Life! The Best Life.
This is a free event for the community and donations will help support the MWNA's education and advocacy work which includes helping to cover health visits, co-payments, and other health wellness related costs for those in need.
The Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) Mission:
We exist to educate our community about suicide prevention and break the stigma of mental health challenges through advocacy and respectful dialogue.
Bella Ameiorsano
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance
+1 954-757-5551
email us here
MENAFN30052024003118003196ID1108275795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.