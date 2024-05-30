Mind, Body & Soul Summit Upcoming In South Florida For Mental Health Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MWNA Break the Stigma

Mind Body and Soul Summit Event

Scott Brook Presenting at MWNA Meeting

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) collaborates with experts to bring resources, education, & advocacy for Mental Wellness to South Floridians

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mind, Body & Soul Summit is taking place on May 31, 2024, in Coral Springs. The event scheduled from 7:45am - 7pm EDT is filled with enlightening talks, rejuvenating activities, and holistic experiences. This in-person free event will be held at The Center - Coral Springs Center for the Arts located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065.The summit agenda includes speakers and panel discussions, breakout sessions, yoga, exercise, and more. The Summit's Keynote Speaker, Scott Brook, will commence the event with discussing Surviving Suicide and Living a Fulfilled Life. Following are Panels and Breakout Sessions which include Wellness Practices for Children, Teens, and the Family Unit; Addictive Behaviors and Success in Overcoming Them; Healing Through Art Therapy; Grief and Gratitude; Maintaining The "Champion Mindset;" Power of Presence; and more. Click the Event Registration Link for the Mind, Body, and Soul Summit full agenda.The Mind, Body & Soul Summit is provided for South Floridians to invest in Mental Wellness and embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth. Learn More & Live a Better Life! The Best Life.This is a free event for the community and donations will help support the MWNA's education and advocacy work which includes helping to cover health visits, co-payments, and other health wellness related costs for those in need.The Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) Mission:We exist to educate our community about suicide prevention and break the stigma of mental health challenges through advocacy and respectful dialogue.

Bella Ameiorsano

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance

+1 954-757-5551

email us here