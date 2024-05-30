Reveille Software Announces Wayne Ford As Vice President Of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wayne Ford Joins Reveille Software as the New Vice President of Corporate Development

Ford To Concentrate on Customer Expansion and Explore New Segments

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems , today announced the appointment of Wayne Ford as the new Vice President of Corporate Development. In his new role, Ford will report directly to Reveille's CEO and will be instrumental in shaping the company's go-to-market strategy. He will develop strategic partnerships with ISVs, IHVs, and systems integrators to deliver unique business value for clients, expand the ecosystem of channel partners, evaluate and propose mergers and acquisitions, and help negotiate complex contracts.“As Reveille continues evolving, we will seek the assistance of high-level individuals to help us meet our goals and new milestones,” said Bob Estes, CEO of Reveille.“Ford's extensive experience and strategic vision will help us further expand market reach and strengthen Reveille's position as a leader in ECM and Intelligent Automation management and monitoring.”Ford brings nearly 20 years of experience leading and scaling high-performance sales organizations for prominent technology companies. His proven track record of developing and executing winning sales strategies, expanding strategic partnerships, and enhancing market share is a testament to his capabilities and the value he will bring to Reveille.Most recently, Ford served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Stats Perform in Chicago, IL, where he led the global channel strategy program team and partnerships. He successfully scaled the Americas sales organization and managed global strategic customer accounts, achieving significant financial goals and strengthening market positioning. In addition, he drove a 50% incremental business growth in new logos and retained over 85% of installed client Annual Recurring Revenue by cultivating trusted long-term relationships. His efforts also elevated customer Net Promoter Scores and increased indirect channel influence.Before Stats Perform, Ford was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Kofax in Irvine, CA. He directed the sales and strategic partnerships organization, aggressively pursuing market opportunities and driving revenue growth through partnerships and strategic initiatives. Ford was recognized as a seven-time top achiever of the“QuotaMasters” award for consistently surpassing sales goals.Ford's additional experience includes senior leadership roles at Anacomp Inc. and Dell EMC (formerly Captiva Software), where he further honed his strategic operations, channel development, and sales leadership skills."Joining Reveille Software at such an exciting time in the ECM market is a tremendous opportunity. With my experience in steering high-performance sales organizations and forming strategic alliances, I look forward to helping Reveille expand its customer base and explore new market segments. Together, we will build on Reveille's strengths to achieve remarkable growth and provide our clients with innovative, high-quality solutions," said Ford.About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at ... or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn