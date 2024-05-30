Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the prosthetics & orthotics market size is predicted to reach $10.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the prosthetics & orthotics market is due to the increase in sports injuries and road accident cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest prosthetics & orthotics market share. Major players in the prosthetics & orthotics market include Fillauer LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Blatchford Limited, Ability Matters Group Ltd..

Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Segments

.By Type: Prosthetics, Orthotics

.By Category: Upper limb, Lower limb, Spinal

.By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

.By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Prosthetics & orthotics refer to artificial prosthetics and orthotics medical devices used to support deformity parts of the human body. The purpose of prosthetics & orthotics devices is to fit comfortably and allows people with limb amputations or physical impairments of their limbs or spine to achieve functional ability.

Read More On The Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Characteristics

3. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019

report/magnetic-resonance-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027