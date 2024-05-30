Halon Announces Impressive NPS® Survey Results: Score Increases To 75

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Halon , the leader in email infrastructure for service providers, is thrilled to announce the results of its latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey: an outstanding score of 75. This marks a substantial rise from the previous, already very strong, result of 70, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.Halon's score is a testament to the high value the two solutions, Halon Engage and Halon Protect, provide to its clients.Client appreciation for Halon's Engage & Protect solutionsThe customer responses in the survey were centered around three key aspects that clients value the most: flexibility, reliability, and exceptional support.FlexibilityClients value the adaptability of Halon's offerings, which can easily be tailored to meet their unique needs and requirements.“From one side we have the usual benefits of commercial products like regular patches, 24/7 support, and general stability, but on the other side we have flexibility which makes Halon unique. Halon's scripting engine allows us to do any tricks in email processing and their API allows us to extend Halon with anything we want” said one client.“If you can imagine it, it can be done in Halon” said one customer.ReliabilityClients consistently praise Halon for providing dependable and robust solutions that they can rely on without any issues.“It's an extremely stable, reliable, high-performing, and flexible product,” remarked another satisfied client.Exceptional supportThroughout the responses, Halon's expert team and service was a highlight, going far beyond just answering questions in a timely manner.“It feels like working with teammates rather than with a different company” shared a happy customer.“I feel like part of the family” and“The team is responsive, understanding, and helpful at all times” said another one.Anders Berggren, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Halon, says:“These results, and the client testimonials in particular, mean more to me than what words can describe. Our recent score reflects Halon's client obsession and dedication to delivering exceptional value and service to our clients. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we not only meet but exceed customer expectations, and this feedback reinforces that we are on the right track.”Halon attributes this success to its innovative solutions, a customer-centric approach, and continuous improvement initiatives. The company remains committed to further enhancing its offerings and delivering to the highest standards possible.“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients for their trust and feedback,” added CEO Anders Långsved.“This achievement would not have been possible without their support. We are more motivated than ever to continue striving for our clients' success.”

