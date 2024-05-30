Groundswell Achieves Gold-Level Appian Acquisition Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Groundswell Achieves Gold-Level Appian Accreditation

- Chris O'Connell, Appian's Global Leader of Partners & AlliancesMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Groundswell , a premier consulting firm, is proud to announce that it has achieved Gold-Level status in Appian's Acquisition Accreditation program. This prestigious certification places Groundswell among an elite group of only two companies globally that have reached this level of recognition.The Appian Acquisition Accreditation program is designed to ensure that Appian-authorized partners possess the deep industry knowledge, certified expertise, and proven track record necessary to effectively deploy Appian Government Acquisition solutions. This program underscores the importance of leveraging highly skilled partners to modernize acquisition systems, which are critical to the mission of government agencies.Blake Templeman, Groundswell's Chief Product Officer, commented on this significant achievement:“This Gold certification is a testament to our exceptional delivery and continuous investment in Appian-based IP. We are committed to distinguishing ourselves among service providers by taking agency Appian investments as far as they can possibly go. Our goal is to provide federal agencies with the tools and expertise needed to maximize ROI in their acquisition processes.”Groundswell's Gold-Level certification signifies:●Exceptional Expertise: Demonstrates the highest level of government acquisition knowledge and experience through successful deployments and subject matter expertise.●Proven Track Record: Validates Groundswell's proven history of implementing Appian Government Acquisition solutions.●Commitment to Best Practices: Ensures adherence to Appian development best practices, enhancing the credibility and success of modernization projects.Chris O'Connell, Appian's Global Leader of Partners & Alliances, noted: "We're excited to see the success of Groundswell, an elite partner, in the acquisition space. The Gold accreditation is our highest status for partners delivering our Government Acquisition Management (GAM) solutions and Groundswell has been instrumental in the success of many of our customers."The Appian Acquisition Accreditation provides Groundswell with enhanced credibility and exposure to prospects, access to Appian acquisition engineering collaboration, and a prominent place on Appian's website and joint collateral. This partnership ensures that customers and prospects are confident in Groundswell's capabilities to conduct acquisition modernization projects for the Appian Government Acquisition Management solutions suite.About GroundswellGroundswell is a premier technology consulting firm resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. Specializing in enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions, Groundswell leverages its wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the Government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital Government services. For more information, please visit .

