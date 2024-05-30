ASE Closes With 0.31% Decline

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) closed on Thursday with a 0.31 percent decline, settling at 2,402 points.Approximately 6 million shares were traded, with a total value of about JD5.1 million, across 2,712 transactions.Of the publicly traded companies, 29 experienced a decline in share prices, another 29 saw their share prices rise, and 33 companies' share prices remained stable.

