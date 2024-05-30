Jordan Participates In Int'l Humanitarian Demining Conference In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Jordan took part in the International Humanitarian Demining Conference, which commenced in Azerbaijan on Thursday.The event, themed "Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future," is organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).Representing Jordan at the is the National Committee for Demining and Rehabilitation, joining over 300 participants from 75 countries.According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Amman, the two-day conference aims to strengthen international partnerships in humanitarian mine clearance and discuss mobilizing financial resources to mitigate the impact of mines and explosive remnants of war on the environment.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a message read by his assistant, urged the international community to provide political and practical support to address the humanitarian consequences of mines and remove them from affected areas.He highlighted Azerbaijan's initiative to establish a special contact group within the Non-Aligned Movement dedicated to humanitarian demining, which began its work last September.President Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan declared humanitarian demining as the eighteenth national goal for sustainable development last year and is advocating for its recognition as the eighteenth global goal for sustainable development by the United Nations.