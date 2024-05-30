Germany's Defense Chief Visits Training For Ukrainian Recruits Mastering Patriots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Boris Pistorius paid a visit to a military base where Ukrainian servicemen undergo training for the Patriot air defense systems.

That's according to the German Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Minister Pistorius visited the 21st anti-aircraft missile battery in order to personally see how training of Ukrainian for the Patriot air defense system is progressing. For the third time, Germany is training the military to operate air defense systems that help save lives in Ukraine," the German mission said.

Netherlands in cooperation with partners planning to assemblesystem for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 13, Germany announced an urgent delivery to Ukraine of another Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

On May 18, Boris Pistorius said training had already been launched for a group of Ukrainian servicemen on the Patriot systems.