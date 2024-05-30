Scholz May Allow Ukraine To Hit Russia With Western Weapons - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German is cautiously backing away from its reservations as to allowing Ukraine to attack military targets on Russian soil using weapons provided by Western partners.

This was reported to Politico on condition of anonymity by a source familiar with the position of the German government, Ukrinform learned.

The source says Chancellor Scholz is in favor of allowing the use of Western weapons against targets on Russian soil, stopping short of dwelling on details.

In turn, on Wednesday, Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters that Ukraine's "defensive action is not limited to one's own territory, but [can] also be expanded to the territory of the aggressor," adding he could not reveal precise agreements with Kyiv as they are "confidential."

Macron says Zelensky will visit France next week

Hebestreit also argued that Scholz's statement made a year ago, in which he said there was a "consensus" that Ukraine would not use German weapons on Russian soil, was a "statement of facts" that was true at the time, but did not necessarily apply to the future developments.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Scholz said Ukraine could use weapons provided by Germany "within the framework of international law", which would allow Ukraine's Armed Forces to hit targets inside Russia.

"I find it strange," Scholz told reporters on Tuesday, "when some people have discussions and say that they [the Ukrainians] are not allowed to defend themselves and take measures that are suitable for this."

U.S. ban on Ukraine's use of its donated weapons against targets inside Russia. Does such a ban exist, actually?

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking alongside the German chancellor, said: "We have to allow [Ukrainians] to neutralize the military sites from which the missiles are fired, but not other civilian or military targets."

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine's right to self-defense also includes the task of hitting legitimate military targets on Russian territory.

's ASC 890 plane to help Ukraine locate Russian aircraft, missiles on early approach - Air Forc

The statement was later echoed by Canada, Poland, Sweden, Finland, and several other countries.

The United States maintains its position regarding the non-use of American weapons against targets in Russia and at the same time is making efforts to ensure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have the necessary capabilities for defending Ukraine's sovereign territory.