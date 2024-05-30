The Sureserve Group Appointed By Leeds City Council To Retro-Fit The Latest Renewable Heating Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leeds City Council awarded £15 million in Home Upgrade Grant and appoints The Sureserve Group to deliver the saving solutions.

- Robert Stirling, Everwarm Managing DirectorLEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everwarm , part of the Sureserve Group, has been appointed by Leeds City Council as end-to-end delivery contractor for its HUG 2 scheme, which will involve installing energy efficiency measures in customers' homes, and ensuring the highest level of quality and customer care is delivered. Leeds City Council has been awarded £15m in HUG 2 funding, which will target up to 750 fuel poor homes for retrofit.Through the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) 2, eligible homeowners can access full funding for a range of personalised energy-saving measures tailored to their specific requirements. Aligned with DESNZ's Sustainable Warmth policy agenda, the HUG 2 scheme plays a pivotal role in assisting fuel-poor and low-income households, empowering them to lower energy expenses, reduce consumption, and transition to environmentally sustainable living spaces. Covered measures span insulation for walls, lofts, and floors, as well as low carbon heating solutions, solar panels, and battery storage systems.This alliance further underscores Everwarm's dedication to spearheading grant-funded energy efficiency initiatives, especially those geared towards uplifting low-income communities. Leveraging its expertise, The Sureserve Group and Everwarm remains steadfast in its vision of playing a vital role in the decarbonisation of the social housing and related public sector and to contribute in a significant way in alleviating fuel poverty.The Sureserve Group's mission is to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do.

