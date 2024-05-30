New ICO Revolutionizing Datacenter Sustainability Starts May 31St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vortex Vacuum Chamber

Modular installation layout at a converted use building

Dual purpose fan turbine and circular configuration

The Infinidium capital raise will tackle perhaps the most important environmental issue facing Humanity

- Paul Grist CEOCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinidium announces the start of its public capital raise to build the next generation of Data Centers.Data Centers have the highest density environmental footprint within all modern economies. New Hyperscale Data Centers are coming online almost every day, each consuming the equivalent energy and water resources of entire cities.Infinidium is revolutionizing the Data Center industry with its groundbreaking cooling and power infrastructure. We are building the world's first net energy-generating cooling system for Data Centers and High Performance Computing (HPC)/Crypto mining operations.Infinidium is partnered with Nvidia under the Inception Program and is also registered for generating GHG/Carbon credits that will help the company reach net zero energy cost target at proprietary Data Center facilities in Canada and beyond Patent pending (PCT/CA2020/051720) Vortex Vacuum Chamber Passive Air Cooling System, aims to significantly reduce energy consumption by up to 50% and a 100% reduction in water use versus traditional data centers while greatly enhancing operational efficiency with record breaking cost-effectiveness/development timelines.In addition to pioneering cooling and highly efficient power supply with active energy storage solutions, Infinidium will establish its own Distributed cloud computing platform, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance user friendliness. This platform will offer users access to rent our and or third party GPUs with unparalleled incentives and discounts for utilizing the native Infinidium ERC-20 token, fostering a sustainable and cost-efficient ecosystem for data center computing power.Visit to participate in our Initial Coin Offering (ICO ) discounted presale capital raise starting this Friday May 31st. Round 1 starts at $0.05 in the first week and ends at $0.40 on June 28th before exchange listings.We encourage your investment to change the future of Humanity towards true sustainability.

Paul Grist

Infinidium Power Corp

+1 415-377-2460

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X