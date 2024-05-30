Willoughby Golf Club In Stuart Breaks Ground On Multi-Million Dollar Golf Course Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Willoughby, a private golf club community in Florida, has broken ground on a comprehensive renovation project for its championship Arthur Hills golf course.

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Willoughby, a private golf club community in Stuart, Florida, has broken ground on a comprehensive renovation project for its championship Arthur Hills golf course. Working in collaboration with the Arthur Hills organization, steps are being taken to restore the course to it's original condition in addition to a few new modifications to enhance the playability of an already exciting course.With advancements in technology and the work of a skilled Golf and Grounds Superintendent, Jason Riley, the club has extended the lifespan of its greens beyond industry standards. However, to ensure the course's long-term viability and attractiveness to members, a full-scale renovation is now underway. The renovation plan encompasses the replacement of the greens, bunkers, fairways, tees, practice range, and putting areas. The project, with a budget of $4.64 million, began in February with the first of three glyphosate applications to remove the existing turfgrass.The course closed on April 1st, with an anticipated reopening in October 2024. In the interim, Willoughby has a number of reciprocal arrangements with neighboring clubs. These agreements will allow members to access and play at partner clubs' courses, thereby partially mitigating the impact of the course closure.Gerry Knebels, Golf Pro Emeritus, retired in October after dedicating over 30 years to Willoughby.“Having worked with Jason Riley for 16 years and seeing his vision for the golf course renovation over the past 36 months, I am confident that the golf course will reopen in excellent shape,” Knebels said.“The golf course will be young at first, which is part of the process, but within time, it will be considered one of the best-conditioned golf courses in South Florida.”In tandem with the course renovation, Willoughby plans to modernize its Clubhouse. Renovations are scheduled to commence in July 2024, concluding in October, aligning with the golf course project's timeline. Led by the renowned architectural and design firm Spina O'Rourke + Partners, celebrated for their work at Admiral's Cove and Lauderdale Yacht Club, the Clubhouse overhaul is estimated to cost $2.2 million. The renovations, encompassing updates to the lobby, main dining room, main bar and grill room, main event space, and back patio, aim to rejuvenate this beloved Member destination, enhancing the club's overall value.Willoughby is located in the heart of the Treasure Coast in Stuart, Florida. Known as“America's Happiest Seaside Town,” Stuart is a popular vacation spot known for its beaches, fishing, dolphin-watching tours, family-friendly amusement parks, and charter boats offering trips to The Bahamas. Additionally, Stuart is home to the newly expanded Oceanographic Coastal Center, where you can experience close encounters with wildlife through natural exhibitions. Willoughby is a residential golf club community, but does offer a limited number of non-resident golf and social memberships. Initiation fees are expected to increase October 1 in anticipation of the reopening of all new facilities.About WilloughbyThe best of private country-club living is found in the connections forged with like-minded individuals and the cherished surroundings. For those passionate about golf, Willoughby Golf Club stands as a beacon of excellence. Its welcoming community of golf enthusiasts enjoys instant camaraderie on the Championship Arthur Hills golf course. Moreover, an extensive array of amenities offers the flexibility to transition seamlessly from active engagement to leisurely relaxation. First-rate facilities and impeccable service extend to the renowned tennis courts and the vibrant heart of the community-the expansive and bustling Clubhouse, where Members enjoy a multitude of dining options and a year-round calendar of events. Nestled amidst picturesque lakes and enveloped by a nature preserve, the Estate and Neighborhood homes within the gated community are thoughtfully arranged to offer the sensation of a personal sanctuary, all within a caring and harmonious neighborhood.

