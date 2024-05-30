SPYGLASS RECOGNIZED WITH 2024 SMART CULTURE AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlassCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpyGlass, a leading provider of expense management (TEM) and audits , is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Smart Culture Award winner. This year's Smart Culture Honorees are celebrated during the annual gala on Thursday, May 30 at The Westin Cleveland, hosted by Smart Business Network.Since 2017, the Smart Culture Conference & Awards has explored how culture can become an asset to drive performance, transform organizations into an employer-of-choice, and ultimately impact the bottom line. This evening conference features an awards program honoring local organizations that have demonstrated cutting-edge practices in sustaining a Smart Culture and in-depth presentations from experts leading the way.“Receiving the Smart Culture Award for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to fostering an exceptional and tight-knit workplace culture of fun, entrepreneurial spirit, and overall life happiness,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder, and co-president of SpyGlass.“We couldn't have done it without the hard work our team members put in daily within the complex, ever-changing technology expense management industry - we're extremely proud of their accomplishments.”SpyGlass recognizes its continual growth and accomplishments would not be possible without a culture that prioritizes employee needs. For over 20 years, the SpyGlass team has challenged the technology cost status quo by serving over 14,000 clients throughout the U.S. and Canada, providing over $140 million in annual technology service cost savings.“We're humbled to be recognized alongside Cleveland's top employers who treat culture as key to empowering employees and driving success,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass.“This recognition belongs to every member of our team who creates an environment where people can thrive professionally and personally.”In addition to this recent honor, SpyGlass has been recognized as one of the region's 100 Top Workplaces by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for five years running and one of the country's fastest-growing companies on the Crain's 52, Weatherhead 100, and Inc. 5000 lists.###About SpyGlassSpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our powerful technology expense management SnapShot Audit® and SpyCare® managed service to review and improve their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to optimize the technology cost center for bottom-line profit acceleration.Media ContactEd DeAngelo...440.348.9360 direct officeCo-Founder & Co-President, SpyGlass

