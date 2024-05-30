Agritech Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agritech Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Agritech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Agritech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the agritech market size is predicted to reach $48.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

The growth in the agritech market is due to the growing food demand. North America region is expected to hold the largest agritech market share . Major players in the agritech market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Agritech Market Segments

1. By Type: Big Data And Analytics, Biotechnology And Biochemical, Mobility, Sensors And Connected Devices, Other Types

2. By Application: Production And Maintenance, Irrigation, Supply Chain, Marketplace, Other Applications

3. By Sector: Precision Farming, Agriculture, Agrochemicals, Smart Agriculture, Biotechnology, Indoor Farming, Other Sectors

4. By Geography: The global agritech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Agritech (agricultural technology) is applying modern technology, science, and innovation in the agricultural sector to enhance productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. It encompasses various technologies and applications, including precision agriculture, automation, data analytics, and biotechnology, aimed at improving various aspects of the agricultural value chain, from cultivation and harvesting to distribution and marketing.

Read More On The Agritech Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agritech Market Characteristics

3. Agritech Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agritech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agritech Market Size And Growth

......

27. Agritech Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agritech Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2024



Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2024



Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn