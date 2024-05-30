IT Training Market Is Booming And Predicted To Hit US$ 99.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IT Training Market

Discover the latest trends and growth opportunities in the IT training market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“IT Training Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global IT training size reached US$ 75.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the IT Training Industry:

.Adoption of Advanced Technologies:

The market is expanding because of the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics. Organizations need people who are knowledgeable in these cutting-edge technologies to remain relevant and competitive in the market. This is driving the IT training market as organizations are seeking to upskill their workforce. Training programs that focus on these advanced technologies help employees understand and implement new solutions, fostering innovation and efficiency within the organization while assisting in generating increased revenue.

.Skill Gap:

The IT industry faces a significant skill gap, with a shortage of professionals trained in emerging technologies and advanced IT practices. For companies looking to stay competitive and innovate, this gap is hindering the market. As a result, companies are spending more on extensive IT training programs to fill the knowledge gap by developing the necessary skills internally. Organizations can lessen the difficulties brought on by the skills shortage by upskilling their current personnel. These training programs are a suitable investment for long-term stability and growth since they not only increase workers' skills but also increase their job satisfaction and retention.

.Regulatory Compliance:

Various organizations are making sure that their employees have accurate knowledge about compliance requirements as data protection and cybersecurity regulations are becoming more complex. Not following these rules can cause harsh consequences like poor brand image and financial penalties. As a result, specialized IT training is beneficial for employees to have the knowledge and skills required to implement and maintain compliant systems due to stringent regulatory compliance. Training programs focus on understanding legal requirements, data privacy laws, and cybersecurity protocols. This ensures that organizations can operate within the legal framework, protect sensitive information, and avoid regulatory pitfalls, thus safeguarding their operations and reputation.

Leading Key Players in the IT Training Industry:

.International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

.LearnQuest, Inc.

.Oracle Corporation

.QA Ltd.

.SAP ERP

.Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Inc.

.Firebrand Technologies

.Global Knowledge Training LLC

.New Horizons Worldwide, Inc.

.Corpex Technologies

.Dell Inc.

.ET3, LLC

.ExitCertified Corp.

.Fast Lane Group

.GP Strategies Corporation

.Hewlett Packard (HP) Company

.ILX Group

Global IT Training Market Trends:

There is an increase in the need for qualified IT specialists who can install and maintain IT systems as more organizations embrace new technologies. IT training programs play a crucial role in giving staff members the knowledge about how to efficiently use and navigate digital resources. Furthermore, companies are spending a lot of money on training programs to make sure that employees can adopt new software, procedures, and technologies efficiently. This ultimately gives organizations a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Besides this, there is a rise in the adoption of e-learning platforms and online courses, which thereby makes IT training more accessible and affordable.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

.IT Infrastructure Training

.Enterprise Application and Software Training

.Cyber Security Training

.Database and Big Data Training

.Others

IT infrastructure training represents the largest market segment owing to the rising complexity of IT environments.

Breakup by End User:

.Corporate

.Schools and Colleges

.Others

Corporate holds the biggest market share because of the increasing desire to enhance productivity and maintain a competitive edge in organizations.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the IT training market, which can be attributed to the presence of key technology companies.

