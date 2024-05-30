UK Sets Crucial Elections July 4, Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Marwan Baltrash

LONDON, May 30 (KUNA) -- After Prime Rishi Sunak's announcement, Britain's landscape would face a critical trajectory as general scheduled for July 4 would determine the fate of the ruling Conservative Party's future.

Sunak's decision to hold elections surprised politicians, particularly the opposition Labour Party, as they had repeatedly called for a set date, believing the Conservatives had lost control amidst declining popularity over the past two years.

Since the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winner of 2019, the ruling party faced setbacks, with the resignation of his successor Liz Truss - after just 44 days in office - replaced by Sunak; appointed by Members of Parliament.

Sunak faced demands for legislative elections due to a perceived lack of popular mandate, given his party's losses in by-elections and local polls, significantly altering the country's voting landscape compared to 2010, 2015, and 2019.

The Prime Minister found no suitable political moment to announce election time none other than hours after the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a decrease in inflation rate from 3.2 percent in March to 2.3 in April, nearing The Central Bank's two-percent target.

He pledged to make efforts to reduce inflation rates, easing pressure on British households, hence, the election announcement provided him with a rare and possible final chance to start the campaign.

Nevertheless, Sunak himself acknowledged the challenging situation for him and his party due to concerns reflected in public, dissatisfaction with government policies, especially regarding education, healthcare, security, and overall living standards.

This became evident in polls, where the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer consistently are up to 20 points over the Conservatives in Parliaments.

The Labour Party scored 44.5 percent, while the Conservatives secured 23.3 percent of the votes for the upcoming July 4th elections, according to a recent poll released by Sky News last Saturday.

Although these polls could be based on small random samples, previous experiences have shown - as per most analysts- their accuracy in gauging the general public sentiment before significant electoral events.

This belief was reinforced by a record 76 Conservative Members of Parliament, including current and former ministers, opting out of the upcoming elections.

The Conservatives' future trajectory would begin with Parliament's official dissolution today, followed by candidate campaign launches for the July 4th vote.

Preliminary election results would be released late on polling day and confirmed officially the next day, where the newly-elected MPs would start on July 9, followed by the Speaker election on the 17th, as Parliament convenes with an address by King Charles III. (end)

