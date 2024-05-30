7 Dead, 28 Injured As Bus Rolls Down In Deep Gorge In Akhnoor

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: At least seven passengers died and 28 others were injured after a bus with pilgrims aboard rolled down into a deep gorge in Chungi Marh area of Akhnoor in Jammu district this afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the bus rolled down into a deep gorge near Chungi Morh on Jammu-Poonch highway, resulting in death of seven passengers and injuries to 28 others.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the injured have been shifted to sub district hospital Akhnoor, where from critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu
He added that the identities of the deceased and injured is being ascertained, while police have taken cognisance of the incident
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also One Dead, 12 Others Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Pampore 4 Punjab Tourists Killed In Kulgam Accident
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30052024000215011059ID1108275629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.