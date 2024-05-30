The International Day Of Potato Celebrated

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Riyadh – Asdaf News:
Today, May 30th marks the inaugural International Day of Potato, championed by the United Nations. It is a momentous occasion for everyone who enjoys a good the tasty spud fry or a hearty mash! Potato, a nutritional powerhouse that plays a critical role in global food security.
Potato roots back to the Andean region of South America, where it rose to become one of the five most-consumed food crops. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) emphasizes the potato's significance across diverse agricultural landscapes where potato remains a cornerstone crop.
However, the potato has a wider role in our life that goes far beyond simply filling plates, where it significantly contributes to health, economy, ecosystem as well as more fields:
Food Security and Balanced Nutrition: Packed with vitamins, minerals, and carbs, the potato is a stable food, that feed billions of people every day. Boosting Livelihoods: The cultivation of potato provides a myriad of jobs and contributes to economic stability and growth in both rural and urban areas. Biodiversity Champions: The vast array of potato varieties encourages sustainable agricultural practices, promoting healthy ecosystems.
The international Day of Potato serves as a springboard to raise global awareness about these vital contributions.
So, while we celebrate today, let us honour the humble spud! Enjoy a delicious potato recipe, learn about the intriguing world of potato varieties, or simply recognize the vital role this versatile crop plays in supporting our planet.
Tags#economy #ecosystem #FAO #health #Potato #Spud International Day of Potato
MENAFN30052024007116015312ID1108275608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.