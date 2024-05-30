The International Day Of Potato Celebrated

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Today, May 30th marks the inaugural International Day of Potato, championed by the United Nations. It is a momentous occasion for everyone who enjoys a good the tasty spud fry or a hearty mash! Potato, a nutritional powerhouse that plays a critical role in global food security.

Potato roots back to the Andean region of South America, where it rose to become one of the five most-consumed food crops. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) emphasizes the potato's significance across diverse agricultural landscapes where potato remains a cornerstone crop.

However, the potato has a wider role in our life that goes far beyond simply filling plates, where it significantly contributes to health, economy, ecosystem as well as more fields:



Food Security and Balanced Nutrition: Packed with vitamins, minerals, and carbs, the potato is a stable food, that feed billions of people every day.

Boosting Livelihoods: The cultivation of potato provides a myriad of jobs and contributes to economic stability and growth in both rural and urban areas. Biodiversity Champions: The vast array of potato varieties encourages sustainable agricultural practices, promoting healthy ecosystems.

The international Day of Potato serves as a springboard to raise global awareness about these vital contributions.

So, while we celebrate today, let us honour the humble spud! Enjoy a delicious potato recipe, learn about the intriguing world of potato varieties, or simply recognize the vital role this versatile crop plays in supporting our planet.

Tags#economy #ecosystem #FAO #health #Potato #Spud International Day of Potato