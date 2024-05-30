Emudhra And Tech Mahindra Unite To Enhance Digital Security And Transaction Management For Enterprises Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eMudhra , a global leader in digital identity and transaction management, announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. The partnership aims to enhance digital security and transaction management for global enterprises in the Banking, Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Telecommunications sectors, enabling them to improve security, efficiency, and compliance.

As part of this partnership, eMudhra will provide public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital trust services, including certificate lifecycle management, digital signing, eStamping, and eKYC processes tailored to meet evolving industry-specific challenges. Tech Mahindra will leverage its technological expertise to enhance and integrate eMudhra's digital trust services into its digital transformation solutions for customers in the BFSI and Telecom sectors, with a focus on delivering significant value.

Ravi Ramachandra Raju, Vice President & Global Head Professional Services, Tech Mahindra, said,“Digital trust services serve as the cornerstone of successful digital transformation endeavors. With growing dependence on digital channels, prioritizing trust in digital transactions is paramount. This partnership is a strategic step towards enhancing efficiency, security, and accessibility for our customers, enabling them to scale at speed by leveraging next-gen technologies, streamlining processes, and fostering a conducive environment for innovation and growth.”

In addition, the partnership will enhance service delivery by enabling innovative solutions for digital trust, eSignatures, blockchain and cryptography. It will also ensure both eMudhra and Tech Mahindra are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient digital transaction management in a rapidly evolving global digital landscape.

Reflecting on the partnership, Kaushik Srinivasan, EVP, and Co-Founder of eMudhra, said, "This strategic alliance with Tech Mahindra represents a significant milestone for us at eMudhra. Together, we are set to bring about a digital revolution, delivering solutions that meet the current demands of the industry and anticipate future challenges. Our combined expertise in digital security and transformation will pave the way for innovative services that ensure trust and efficiency in digital transactions."

eMudhra is a leader in digital security and transformation, catering to a diverse range of industries including IoT, smart automotive, banking, telecom, and manufacturing, among others. eMudhra's advanced solutions are pivotal in driving operational efficiencies and enhancing security for numerous enterprise customers worldwide. With a strong presence globally, eMudhra has issued more than 65 million digital signatures globally, demonstrating its commitment to enabling secure and seamless digital operations. This extensive reach and tailored approach ensure that organizations, irrespective of their industry, can trust eMudhra to meet their digital security needs efficiently.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145,000+ professionals across 70+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit

