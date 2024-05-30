Capital Numbers Honored With Prestigious Clutch Champion And Global Leader Awards For Spring 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Numbers won the 2024 Spring Clutch Champion & Global Leader titles, highlighting their top client reviews & a commitment to offering excellent services.

- Mukul GuptaKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers, a leading software development company specializing in Web, Mobile, Cloud, and AI/ML application development services, is proud to announce their recognition as a 2024 Spring 'Clutch Champion' and 'Clutch Global Leader' winner. This is the second time the company has received such double recognition, having previously been honored in Fall 2023.The Clutch honors Capital Numbers' ability to consistently deliver outstanding services and demonstrate excellence in the respective fields. They have earned the Clutch Champion title through their commitment to quality, exceptional client satisfaction, and innovative solutions. Their proficiency in understanding client needs and using cutting-edge technologies has been essential in securing this prestigious recognition.In addition, Capital Numbers' inclusion in the Clutch Global Leader list highlights their top-performing status globally. This recognition showcases their robust project management, skilled workforce, and high-impact results. By acquiring verified client reviews in the last six months, Capital Numbers earned a spot among the 2024 Spring Clutch Champions, recognized for top-rated service and client satisfaction in the software development industry."We are delighted to be recognized as a Clutch Champion and Global Leader for Spring 2024," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. "This honor reflects our team's dedication, innovative spirit, and passion to achieve new heights. It's a privilege to work with such talented individuals and supportive clients. Together, we will continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results."Besides mobile and web application development , Capital Numbers' expertise spans various advanced technologies, including AR/VR, Gen AI, cloud engineering, data engineering, and other new-age innovations. With a vast talent pool, they deliver custom solutions catering to each client's unique needs. Their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction ensures that every project is tailored to achieve optimal results and drive business success. Using their diverse skill set, they consistently provide forward-thinking solutions that stay ahead of industry trends.Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honored for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, Clutch has also been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023. Their meticulous research methodology and unbiased client reviews ensure that only the most deserving companies are recognized as Clutch Champions and Global Leaders. This prestigious recognition highlights companies consistently delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, making Clutch an invaluable resource for businesses seeking top-tier B2B service providers.“We are delighted to present this award for the second year, celebrating both new and returning achievers for their outstanding performance,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“These honorees represent the top companies on our platform, consistently exceeding client expectations and receiving an abundance of positive feedback from their clients. Their continued excellence sets a high standard, inspiring others in their respective service lines to strive for similar levels of distinction.”This dual recognition further boosts Capital Numbers' commitment to delivering quality services, supported by the top 1% of Indian developers . They look forward to continuing their journey of innovation and driving their clients' businesses to new heights.About Capital Numbers:Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified digital solutions company, specializing in providing high-quality web, mobile, and software development services. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Kolkata, India, the company has grown to serve clients across the globe, including startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500 companies. Capital Numbers prides itself on delivering innovative and customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. With a strong team of over 750 skilled professionals, Capital Numbers offers expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, ML, Blockchain, Data Engineering, and Analytics. Their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has established them as a trusted partner in the IT industry.

Mukul Gupta

Capital Numbers Infotech Private Limited

+91 33 6799 2222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube