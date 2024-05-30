Jacyn Heavens, CEO Of Epos Now, Joins Tech Nation's Future Fifty As A Mentor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epos Now CEO Jacyn Heavens joins Tech Nation's Future Fifty as a mentor, supporting top Series B+ ventures with growth and innovation insights.

- Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos NowLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now, a leading provider of AI-driven point of sale (POS) and embedded finance solutions, proudly announces that its CEO, Jacyn Heavens, has been selected as a mentor for Tech Nation's prestigious Future Fifty programme.Long recognised as the UK's most prestigious programme, the Future Fifty represents the country's largest network of pre-IPO companies, with their alumni collectively raising more than £16.3bn and counting. Limited to only the most promising series B+ ventures, the programme has been redesigned to focus on access, growth, and well-being themes. It provides founders and their senior leadership teams with the contacts, tools, and resources needed to remove barriers to growth and become household brands. Johnny Mayo, Future Fifty's Programme Lead, highlights that "The Future Fifty has long been Tech Nation's flagship programme and, to date, more than 30% of all UK tech unicorns and 40% of decacorns have been through it."Tech Nation's Future Fifty is renowned for its elite network of alumni, investors, and ecosystem advocates dedicated to supporting the next generation of series B ventures. As a mentor, Jacyn Heavens will contribute his vast expertise in scaling businesses and driving innovation to guide and inspire emerging tech companies. "Being part of the Future Fifty mentor network is an incredible honour. I'm excited to support the next wave of visionary entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities of scaling their businesses.", said Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now.Epos Now has experienced significant growth under Heavens' leadership, expanding globally into ten countries (including the USA) and supporting tens of thousands of businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation, Heavens is well-positioned to offer valuable insights and guidance to the Future Fifty cohort.“As a Future Fifty alumni, it's great that Jacyn and Epos Now can help us create virtuous circles of support to help the next generation of unicorns.” said Johnny Mayo, Future Fifty's Programme Lead.About Epos Now:Epos Now, founded in 2011, is a global financial technology company that provides an AI-driven platform that offers merchants total financial freedom, including POS, payments, instant settlement, banking, lending, and card issuing. This enables customers to fully leverage the latest tools to compete with giants.

