Sheryl Driggers Collaborates With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sheryl Driggers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a publishing deal with Sheryl Driggers, a renowned keynote speaker and leadership coach, for the upcoming Influence and Impact. Sheryl Driggers joins co-author Chris Voss and other leading professionals in this groundbreaking work that delves into the power of influence and persuasion in the business world.

Sheryl Driggers is celebrated for her expertise in helping business owners build purposeful, profitable, and joy-filled companies. With a bachelor's degree in business and marketing, she is a certified coach and trainer for the John Maxwell organization, a Maxwell Certified Behavior Analysis Trainer, and a coach and speaker for Collision Advice. Her profound impact on corporate culture has earned her features in prominent business magazines and the title of“Culture Master” on the cover of FenderBender magazine.

As a dynamic speaker, Sheryl has addressed thousands at leadership conferences and worked with major corporations such as Nissan, Stellantis, and The Women's Industry Network. She has shared the stage with best-selling author Chris Voss at the Disney Institute and speaks passionately about topics like "Beyond Transactional to Relational" and "Finding Purpose Beyond Business," making her a sought-after speaker and thought leader in entrepreneurship.

Sheryl's dedication to leadership and team dynamics is further demonstrated through her contributions to the Leadership & Customer Experience columns of ABRN magazine and several leadership podcasts. Her work has been recognized with the“Most Influential Women” Award from The Women's Industry Network and the“Big M Courage Award” for her inspiring and hopeful outlook.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sheryl is the author of the Weekly Devotionals for her church, where she leads people to deepen their faith. She speaks on themes of perseverance, the secrets of success for high-performing business owners, and finding her identity beyond her career through her relationship with Jesus. Sheryl's commitment to community service is evident in her founding of The James 215 Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding those in need.

Sheryl cherishes time with her family, including her husband of 24 years, Jason, and their children, 19-year-old Barrett and 18-year-old Madison. They enjoy outdoor activities, including racetracks, softball fields, and hunting expeditions.

For more information or to contact Sheryl Driggers, visit:

SuccessBooks® is excited about the upcoming release of Influence and Impact. Readers around the globe are invited to explore the valuable knowledge and unique perspectives shared by Sheryl Driggers, Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of co-authors.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here