TN Govt Installs Internet Facilities In 20,332 Government And Aided Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 30 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has installed internet connections in 20,332 and aided across the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the School Education Department said that the facilities have been extended to government and aided schools in the state with the support of BSNL.

Tamil Nadu has 37,553 government and aided schools, of which 20,332 have been provided with internet connectivity. The statement said that internet connectivity will be provided in the remaining 17,221 schools by the second week of June.

According to the statement, internet facility has been provided in 5,913 government high schools and higher secondary schools, 3,799 middle schools, and 10,620 primary schools.

The School Education Department said that teachers in government and aided schools, especially in rural areas, can now use the facilities for school-related work instead of going to far-off internet cafes.