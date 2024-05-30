UBS Forecasts Hold On Brazil’S Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UBS recently released a report predicting a halt in Brazil's interest rate cuts, which could profoundly impact the economic landscape.



The report, issued on Wednesday, May 29, forecasts Brazil's Selic rate will stabilize at 9.75% by the end of 2024.



Currently, the interest rate in Brazil stands at 10.5%. Interestingly, UBS anticipates no reductions in the Selic rate during the upcoming two meetings.



Moreover, after the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decreased the Selic by 0.25 percentage points, it refrained from offering future guidance.





Rising Inflation Concerns

The report underscores a notable surge in Brazil's inflation expectations for the following year.



Intriguingly, UBS links this to a higher-than-anticipated U.S. inflation rate in April.



Consequently, this unexpected spike has prompted revisions in worldwide interest rate forecasts.



Therefore, Brazil could encounter a demanding economic scenario.

Why It Matters

Interest rates significantly influence borrowing costs for businesses and consumers alike.



Consequently, a halt in rate reductions might lead to elevated loan and mortgage costs. This development could decelerate economic growth.



Furthermore, as inflation diminishes purchasing power, goods and services become increasingly costly for all.

Mexico's Economic Outlook

Additionally, the same UBS report sheds light on Mexico's interest rate trajectory.



Interestingly, UBS forecasts a 0.25 percentage point reduction in Mexico's interest rates in June, setting the rate at 10%.



The bank notes that Mexico's economy, lacking the previous year's vitality, might compel Banxico to reassess its monetary strategy.

Inflation's Impact

UBS stresses that the trajectory of Mexico's economy largely depends on inflation trends, especially core inflation.



Notably, during its last session, Mexico's monetary authority opted to pause easing measures.



Consequently, UBS envisions a gradual reduction in rates from the current 11% to 10% by the year's end.

Broader Implications

Both Brazil and Mexico confront economic hurdles shaped by global inflationary pressures.



Importantly, understanding these fluctuations aids in forecasting potential effects on the larger economy.



For investors, enterprises, and consumers, grasping these dynamics is vital for making informed financial decisions.

