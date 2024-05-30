São Paulo Voters Are Not Convinced By Lula’S Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent surveys by AtlasIntel, in partnership with CNN Brasil, reveal mixed opinions about President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.



As of late May 2024, 50% of São Paulo voters disapprove of Lula's performance. In contrast, 42% approve, and 8% are undecided.



This marks a 1% increase in disapproval and a 4% decrease in approval compared to April.



AtlasIntel conducted the survey from May 22 to May 27, 2024. The survey included 1,670 São Paulo residents aged 16 and older.



The results have a 95% confidence interval and a 2% margin of error.







Nationally, Lula's approval ratings fluctuate. A recent survey shows a 47.4% approval rate and a 45.9% disapproval rate.



This is the first time Lula's approval has fallen below 50% since his third term began.



However, many still view his administration more favorably than his predecessor's, especially in international relations and social policies.



Public concerns about crime, corruption, and social inequality heavily influence opinions about the government.



While Lula's policies on diplomacy, human rights, and poverty reduction receive praise, his economic policies have mixed reviews.

Background

A Genial/Quaest poll conducted in May 2024 shows also a declining support for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva among Brazilian deputies.



Discontent is rising; 42% now disapprove of Lula's administration, up 9 points from August 2023.



Support for Lula dropped from 35% to 32%, while neutral opinions also fell. Only 1% of deputies were undecided, emphasizing a decisive shift in perception.



The stud categorized deputies based on their alignment with the executive branch:







49% support the government,



28% are in opposition, and

21% remain independent.



Approval among Lula's allies decreased slightly from 74% to 70%.The survey highlights tension between the executive and legislature. Forty-three percent view their interaction with the government negatively, up 2 points.