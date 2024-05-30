Iran Opens Presidential Candidate Registration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The of Interior of the Islamic Republic announced the commencement of the presidential election candidate registration process in Iran.

Ahmad Vahidi stated on Thursday,“The election process includes a 5-day registration period, 7 days for qualification review, and 14 days for candidate campaigning.”

He added,“All citizens should prepare themselves for widespread participation.”

Iranians will elect the fourteenth president of the Islamic Republic in these elections.

The Guardian Council is tasked with vetting candidates to participate in the elections.

According to the Interior Ministry's timetable, the final presidential candidates will be introduced on June 11.

Ahead of the 2021 presidential elections, the body disqualified several reformist and moderate figures, ultimately paving the way for the ultraconservative Raisi to assume power.

According to Iran's constitution, in the event of the president's death, elections must be held within 50 days.

