EU Special Envoy Holds Talks About Afghanistan With Qatari Ambassador

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Qatari Foreign has announced talks with Thomas Nicholson, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Henzab, the Qatari Ambassador and Special Representative, regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry's statement on Wednesday, May 29th, these meetings, held in Doha, aimed to discuss Afghanistan's situation and international collaborative efforts to achieve security and stability.

Further details about these discussions have not been disclosed yet.

Previously, the Qatari Foreign Ministry engaged in discussions with Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, and Mohammed Al Khalifa, the Foreign Minister, regarding the“way forward and the future of Afghanistan.”

Additionally, Mohammed Abu Shahab, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Rina Amiri, the US State Department's Special Representative for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan, have held talks.

These discussions occur as preparations are underway for the third meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan, hosted by the United Nations in Doha in about a month.

