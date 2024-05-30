'Putting Families First': Parents Applaud Expanded Tutoring By Foghorn Tutors: CEO Ethan Putterman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parents Applaud Foghorn Tutors' Expanded Family Offerings, 'Putting Families First': CEO Ethan Putterman

- Ethan PuttermanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Foghorn Tutors, a leading tutoring company, has recently received high praise from families for their CEO, Ethan Putterman 's, new program 'Putting Families First.' This program aims to provide parents and families with the necessary support and resources to help their child succeed in their academic journey. Families have expressed their gratitude towards Foghorn Tutors for implementing this program. Many parents have noticed a significant improvement in their child's academic performance and overall confidence.The 'Putting Families First' program encourages parents to actively participate in their child's tutoring sessions. This includes attending the sessions, communicating with the tutor, and being involved in their child's learning journey. This approach not only strengthens the parent-child relationship but also allows parents to understand their child's learning needs and provide support at home. This has been especially beneficial for students who struggle with certain subjects or have learning difficulties.In 2023, many families have faced challenges in ensuring their child receives quality education. As a result, Ethan Putterman recognized the need for a program that not only focuses on the child's academic needs but also takes into consideration the well-being of the entire family. 'Putting Families First' offers personalized tutoring services, study materials, and workshops for parents to better understand their child's learning style and how to support them. One parent, Ong Dai Lee, expressed recently, "I applaud the support and guidance provided by Foghorn Tutors through the 'Putting Families First' program. My child's grades have improved, and I have also learned how to better support their learning at home."Putterman, the CEO of Foghorn Tutors, believes that involving parents in the tutoring process is crucial for a child's academic success. He stated, "We understand the importance of a strong support system for a child's learning journey. By involving parents, we can create a collaborative and supportive environment for our students. We are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on our students and their families. This program serves as a testament to the company's commitment to Foghorn Tutors' commitment to providing quality education and support for families. With this program, they aim to make a positive difference in the lives of students and their families.The 'Putting Families First' program has received widespread recognition and has set a new standard for tutoring companies. Foghorn Tutors continues to prioritize the well-being and academic success of their students by involving families in their tutoring approach. Recently, the company offered a new Women's Rights Award in tutoring.Based in Chicago, founded in 2021, Foghorn Tutors and The College King operate Aventura Tutors and 'Putting Families First' will be a priority for all three ventures, according to Ethan Putterman.

Ethan Putterman on Tutoring