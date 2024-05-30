City Of Milton, GA Enhances Asset Management Capabilities With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The platform's mobile tools will empower field teams to perform tasks efficiently onsite, enhancing productivity and accuracy

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Milton, GA, faced challenges with a decentralized system for tracking assets, work orders, and maintenance, leading to inefficiencies. In response, Milton chose OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Situated in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Milton was dealing with outdated methods that limited its ability to perform preventive maintenance and asset depreciation tracking effectively. The City required a solution that could provide mobile access, cloud-based management, and robust GIS integration. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was selected for its ability to consolidate data into a single source of truth and its advanced scenario builder, which would allow for effective long-term planning and budgeting.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Milton can anticipate a transformation in how it manages City assets and conducts field operations. The platform's mobile tools will empower field teams to perform tasks efficiently onsite, enhancing productivity and accuracy. Additionally, the enhanced reporting capabilities and analytics will provide the necessary data to optimize budgeting processes and improve the City's annual audit outcomes, ensuring sustainable asset management and financial health for Milton.Milton joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

