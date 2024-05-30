Symfonie Yarns Announces The Launch Of Bella Yarn And Expands Color Selections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Symfonie Yarns, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of worsted-weight yarns, Bella.

NOIDA, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Symfonie's new range, the worsted-weight Bella yarn is made entirely from extra fine merino wool, adding a touch of luxury to various projects. The hand-dyed yarn range boasts of exquisite color selection in 27 semisolid shades and 19 variegated hues. From classic neutrals, charming pastels, trendy brights, and carefully-designed variegated colorways, Bella inspires crafters to create stunning, one-of-a-kind projects. The finest-grade merino wool ensures soft yarn that promises a luxurious feel against the skin, making it ideal for warm garments, stylish accessories, cozy blankets and snuggly scarves. The worsted-weight yarn is also machine washable and perfect for projects requiring frequent washing, such as baby clothes.Every skein of Bella Yarn offers 180 yards (165 meters), making it affordable and alluring for many knitting projects.OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificationFurthermore, the fibers used in Bella yarn have earned the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, ensuring non-allergenic yarns that can be worn safely next to the skin.For more information, visit -Expansion of Color Selections- Viva and TerraIn addition to the new line, Symfonie Yarns is excited to announce the expansion of the color collection in the existing Viva and Terra ranges. These popular hand-dyed yarn ranges now feature new shades, offering even more creative possibilities. Viva's DK-weight yarn now features 63 solid and 21 variegated shades inspired by the vibrant shades of nature. Terra's fingering-weight yarns are now available in 25 hand-dyed solid colors and 21 variegated hues.About Symfonie YarnsSymfonie Yarns, a dreamchild of lifelong knitters and crocheters, has a rich history of providing artists worldwide with top-quality, affordably-priced, hand-dyed colorful yarns. Committed to quality and affordability, the hand-dyed yarn collection has become a trusted name in the industry.Symfonie Yarns is a division of KnitPro International , the leading name in knitting needles, crochet hooks, and accessories. KnitPro is a family-owned manufacturing conglomerate that supports workers' rights, contributes to their families' healthcare and education, and strongly advocates women's fair wage employment.For more information, visit -

