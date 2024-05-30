Seychelles Patrol Vessel Leaves For Home After GRSE Completes Refit In Record Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) There was cheer all around as fast patrol vessel SCG PS Zoroaster set sail from the Rajabagan Dockyard of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata on Wednesday after completion of its maiden short refit.

The refit was to last 90 days but GRSE added yet another feather to its cap by completing the process in just 60 days. SCG PS Zoroaster was built by GRSE and handed over to the Seychelles Coast Guard by Prime Narendra Modi on April 8, 2021.

In keeping with modern shipbuilding practices, GRSE -- a Defence PSU that has delivered over 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard -- not only builds warships but carries out refits, repairs and upgrades on them as and when required.

Accordingly, the refitting of SCG PS Zoroaster began on March 22 this year and was completed on May 24. According to a senior GRSE official, this was possible through meticulous planning and an advanced execution strategy.

“This is in keeping with India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. Undertaking such a refit for a foreign nation was a unique endeavour for GRSE that will go a long way in strengthening collaborative efforts between India and Seychelles towards enhancing regional stability and security,” the official added.

An Indian Navy team of experts from the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam carried out sea safety checks after the refit. River trials of the ship's machinery were also successfully carried out. The team will continue with the checks at sea till the SCG PS Zoroaster stops by at Visakhapatnam before sailing for the Seychelles.

“The ship's stay at Kolkata was supported by the Indian Navy through INS Netaji Subhas. The crew of the vessel was seen off by the Indian Navy and GRSE and will carry fond memories of their stay in the City of Joy,” the Navy has posted on X.