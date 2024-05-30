EDGE continues to drive development in UAE's defence industry

(MENAFN) EDGE, the Emirati defense company, remains at the forefront of stimulating growth in the defense industries sector within the Emirates, with the total value of its deals reaching over 60 billion dirhams (USD16.3 billion) since its establishment in 2019. The company has established itself as a key player in the global defense technology market, holding significant shares while actively working to develop a high-tech industrial base. This strategic focus not only strengthens the defense sector but also contributes to fostering an driven by knowledge and innovation.



EDGE is committed to catalyzing a transformative shift in the global defense industries sector through its advanced portfolio, which spans multiple areas. Remarkably, the portfolio has witnessed a staggering growth rate of 500 percent in less than five years. With a focus on autonomous systems, smart weapons, and electronic warfare, EDGE has successfully introduced 78 new products to the market, with an additional 82 products currently under development.



The company's robust growth strategy is underpinned by intensive product development processes and strategic investments in advanced next-generation solutions and services. Furthermore, strategic partnerships have played a pivotal role in EDGE's expansion, facilitating the signing of export deals worth 12 billion dirhams across five continents. This global outreach underscores EDGE's emergence as one of the world's top three suppliers of precision-guided weapons, capturing a significant share of the international market.



The continued success and expansion of EDGE highlight its pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the defense industries sector, both domestically and on the global stage. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, EDGE is poised to further elevate the UAE's position as a leader in defense innovation and technology development.

