On Ukraine Visit, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Talks Tougher Russia Sanctions

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed with the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Iryna Mudra, the efforts to strengthen a crackdown on Russia's ability to priority dual-purpose goods.

Adeyemo reported this on X

following the meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, May 29, Ukrinform saw.

The official said he sought to learn more about his Ukrainian counterpart's work developing an international compensation mechanism to hold Russia accountable, mainly by unlocking the economic benefit of immobilized Russian assets.

"We also discussed the government of Ukraine's commendable efforts managing the economy amidst extreme uncertainty and advancing priority reforms, as well as further enhancing efforts to restrict Russia's procurement of priority dual-use goods," Adejemo informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo was on a visit to Ukraine on May 29.

