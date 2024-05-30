Number Of Grants Under 'Own Business' Program Increasing In Donetsk Region Oschadbank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of grants provided to set up private business is growing in the Donetsk region. A total of 37 grants were issued under the program 'Own Business' in 2023. Over the past five months, the number of such grants has already reached 29.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Department of Donetsk Regional Division Branch at Oschadbank JSC Natalia Roieva in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In 2023, we provided 37 grants to our clients under the 'Own Business' program. However, over five months of 2024, we have already issued 29 such grants,” Roieva said.

In her words, 90% of grants were provided to set up coffee shops and street food businesses.

“Such grants were received by individual entrepreneurs for their micro businesses. In particular, a grant issued to open a mobile car service station, or a grant for the sale of essential goods. But, mainly, they were related to setting up a coffee shop or street food business, i.e. what is in demand,” Roieva explained.

According to her, the 'Own Business' grants are provided as part of the eRobota government program. Entrepreneurs can receive up to UAH 250,000 in grant assistance. One of the criteria for receiving such grants is the creation of new jobs.

“If an entrepreneur receives a grant ranging from UAH 150,000 to UAH 250,000, they have to hire at least two workers. Grants below UAH 150,000 require at least one employee to be hired. Thus, you can apply even for UAH 10,000 if that is enough, but you will still need to hire at least one employee. These are the terms,” Roieva noted.

She mentioned that this year grants under the government program 'Own Business' had already been issued to entrepreneurs from such cities as Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Dobropillia,“where life is still raging, and people have demand for different services.”

A reminder that Russian troops are continuously shelling the Donetsk region, where the frontline is the longest, totaling about 300 kilometers. About 472,000 civilians are remaining there.