Ukraine Aware Of Actual Capabilities Of Western Partners - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the part of international partners, Ukraine needs resolve and of reliable air defense systems that would close the sky over Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on social media, reports Ukrinform.

"Despite all the cruelty of Russian shelling, the world can prove that the unity of all those who cherish human values is enough to protect lives," Zelensky wrote.

According to the president, Ukraine keeps repeating that Russian terror can be stopped, and that the lives of its cities and communities can be protected.

"We know the real capabilities of our partners. We need political determination, the fastest possible delivery of reliable air defense systems that will protect our skies, and constant pressure on Russia, through both sanctions and political means. Our work to stop terror must be comprehensive," the head of state stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Thursday, May 30, Russian strikes targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.