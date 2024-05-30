World Bank expects GCC economic recovery

(MENAFN) In a report detailing the latest economic developments in the Gulf region, the World anticipates a significant rebound in economic growth for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, projecting growth rates of 2.8 percent and 4.7 percent for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The report underscores an optimistic outlook for the region, attributing the anticipated recovery not only to the expected resurgence in oil production but also to the robust momentum observed in the non-oil economy. This positive trajectory is expected to persist in the medium term, with non-oil sectors continuing to expand at a robust pace.



The World Bank report highlights the strategic commitment of GCC countries to diversify their economies, emphasizing their efforts to enhance resilience and achieve sustainable development amid global economic fluctuations. Despite these diversification endeavors, the report underscores the enduring significance of hydrocarbon revenues in shaping the region's public finances and external transaction account balances in the medium term. While GCC countries are actively working to broaden their economic activities, hydrocarbon revenues are expected to remain crucial components of their economic landscapes.



According to the report, the public finance surplus of GCC countries is projected to decline in 2024, reaching 0.1 percent of GDP. This decline reflects the ongoing reliance on hydrocarbon revenues to sustain public finances, underscoring the challenges associated with diversification efforts. Additionally, the World Bank forecasts a decrease in the current account surplus to 7.5 percent of GDP in 2024, down from 8.4 percent recorded in 2022.



Despite these challenges, the World Bank's outlook suggests a resilient economic trajectory for GCC countries, supported by both the gradual recovery in oil production and the sustained expansion of non-oil sectors. As GCC nations navigate through economic uncertainties, their strategic focus on economic diversification remains critical in fostering long-term resilience and sustainable development in the region.

