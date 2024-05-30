Punyam Launched ISO 29993 Documents And Training Resources For Outside Formal Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ISO 29993 Certification is a highly desirable certification for providers of services outside formal education, including vocational training and in-company training. It sets minimum requirements for learning services, improving quality, transparency, and credibility in the market. The ISO 29993:2017 certification promotes informed decision-making by improving learners' comprehension of the nature, flow, and outcomes of learning services provided outside of formal schooling. It can be helpful for introspection and self-evaluation and is not just restricted to schools, colleges, and universities. The consultants of Punyam can help non-formal education providers implement ISO 29993:2017 and become certified in the shortest amount of time and money.



Known for its ISO 29993 Certification Consultancy services, Punyam is an established Indian company that helps learning service providers obtain ISO 29993 certification by assisting them with system implementation and certification services for a range of ISO standards in different companies. Punyam offers ISO 29993 documents and training resources like ISO 29993 documents and training kit, ISO 29993 lead Auditor Training, ISO 29993 Auditor Training, and ISO 29993 Awareness Training.



The ISO 29993 Documents and Training kit includes more than 50 editable files and PPT presentations. The entire kit is written in simple English language. The kit saves lots of time and cost while preparing ISO 29993 documents. The cost-effective and user-friendly ISO 29993:2017 documents define the baseline learning service outside of formal education that satisfies ISO 29993:2017 requirements. The kit contains forms, ISO 29993 Audit checklist, SOPs, procedures, and an easy-to-read ISO 29993 manual. A group of seasoned ISO 29993 consultants dedicates more than a thousand hours to preparing, confirming, and assessing its contents on several fronts. With the ISO 29993 documents kit, businesses all around the world can become certified to ISO 29993.



The ISO 29993 auditor training courses are designed for individuals who want to become an ISO 29993 Lead Auditor and ISO 29993 auditor those involved in implementing management systems within a learning service provider organization, key personnel, and those seeking to enhance their auditing knowledge and skills, as well as those seeking formal recognition as trained certified ISO 29993 lead auditors. The requirements of the international standard ISO 29993:2017 are covered in the course, along with a quality management system for vocational and professional courses and the learning services management system. The courses are designed for individuals who would rather learn at their own pace from home or the office. The ISO 29993 auditor training courses consist of lectures, handouts, audio-visual presentations, and online tests. To know more, visit here:



Punyam is a top ISO consulting company in India that provides management, auditor, and ISO implementation training. Since 1996, they have implemented several quality standards. Biorisk installation and certification are made easier with their ISO 35001 advice and materials. Leading experts in ISO 17025, ISO 17020, ISO 17021, ISO 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO 15189, ISO 17065, ISO 14155, ISO 17029, and NABH hospital accreditation are acknowledged as being provided by Punyam.











