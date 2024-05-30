Global Conclave On Plastics Recycling And Sustainability, Scheduled From 4Th - 7Th July In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India\'s plastic recycling is growing rapidly, with expectations to reach $6.9 billion by 2033. initiatives and a strong recycling rate of around 60% highlight the nation\'s commitment to managing plastic waste. Public awareness about environmental issues is also boosting this growth. However, about 26,000 tons of plastic waste per day remain unmanaged due to limited infrastructure and the informal sector\'s reliance on waste pickers needing better support.



Aligned with India\'s Zero Waste goal, efforts are focused on building a solid plastic recycling ecosystem. Since the EPR Act in 2016, there\'s been a stronger push for sustainable plastic products and effective recycling. Urbanization, rising incomes, and higher living standards are expected to increase the demand for plastic, emphasizing the need for continued improvements in recycling systems.



The All India Plastic Manufacturersâ€TM Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA) are organizing the Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCRPS), an exhibition taking place from July 4th to 7th, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

GCRPS will highlight cutting-edge recycling technologies, sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions to address the challenges arising from this expansion.



Recognizing the significance of the conclave in addressing today\'s urgent needs, several central ministries and departments, including the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Petrochemicals; Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Make in India, and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), have extended their support by providing logo endorsement.



In addition to the exhibition, the conclave will feature a CEO roundtable on July 4th. On July 5th and 6th, various events will discuss the future of recycled plastics in industries such as automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. These discussions will explore industry expectations from the plastic recycling sector and promote collaboration across the value chain.



Unveiling the Power of Collaboration

GCPRS will foster a dynamic environment where:

Industry Leaders: Showcase cutting-edge recycling technologies and best practices across various materials, from plastic and e-waste to organic waste.



Policymakers: Engage in dialogues with industry and environmental experts to develop effective policies and regulations that promote sustainable waste management.

Environmental Experts: Share their knowledge on the environmental benefits of effective recycling, highlighting the importance of building a circular economy.

The Public: Gain valuable insights and practical tools to become active participants in creating a more sustainable future through responsible waste management practices.



The exhibition will attract plastic recyclers, machinery manufacturers, waste solution providers, recyclate traders, bio-polymer and compostable producers, raw material suppliers, innovative start-ups, and experts in testing and standardization from across India. GCRPS underscores the Indian governmentâ€TMs commitment to sustainable practices and regulatory enforcement, paving the way for the adoption of ground-breaking technologies in various sectors.



A Turning Point for Sustainable Waste Management



GCPRS signifies a crucial turning point in India\'s waste management landscape. Faced with growing waste generation and its environmental impact, this event aims to empower stakeholders with the knowledge, connections, and inspiration to drive impactful change.



It will address the critical issues in plastic waste management by tackling the 26,000 tons of plastic waste daily. This aligns with India\'s ambitious Zero Waste goal by 2070, reinforcing the nationâ€TMs commitment to environmental sustainability.



Industries are set to gain exposure to cutting-edge recycling technologies and opportunities for collaboration across the value chain. The conclave will also provide valuable regulatory insights, aiding compliance and strategic planning. The eventâ€TMs efforts to build a robust plastic recycling ecosystem will ensure long-term environmental benefits through sustained reduction of plastic pollution. This event serves as a crucial platform to bridge the gap between innovation, policy, and public action, paving the way for a more sustainable India.



