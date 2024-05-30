Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredient Market Predicted To Reach US$ 57.05 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.2% By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More Manufacturers Focusing on Producing Premium-quality Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredient is analyzed to reach a valuation of US 34.36 billion in 2024. As per this new study by Fact, worldwide sales of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients are projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.More people across the world are becoming increasingly conscious of personal grooming and cleanliness, resulting in the widespread usage of deodorant and antiperspirant products. Deodorants offer two methods to combat odor. The first involves antimicrobial properties, which reduce the number of microorganisms responsible for generating odor. The second is through aromatic compounds that mask the unpleasant odor.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Antiperspirants, on the other hand, hinder the action of the body's eccrine glands, which cause sweat. Typically, aluminum-based compounds are utilized for this. Because of these advantages, both deodorants and antiperspirants are increasingly commonplace in personal grooming routines. Manufacturers are focusing on procuring premium ingredients and enhancing their products to meet the rising demands of consumers.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients is projected to generate revenue worth US 57.05 billion by 2034. Sales of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients in North America are projected to increase at 8.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The United States market is projected to reach US$ 7.32 billion by the end of 2034. By product type, the deodorants segment is estimated to reach a value of US$ 22.85 billion in 2024. China is set to hold 56.5% market share in East Asia in 2024.The market in South Korea is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2034. The Mexico market for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients is poised to reach US$ 283.7 million in 2024.“Growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredient market is driven by factors like rising personal grooming trends and innovation in product ingredients. However, concerns about health risks and environmental impacts may impede market growth,” says a Fact analyst.Country-wise InsightsThe East Asia region is a leading player, projected to hold a 21.7% share of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredient market in 2024. This market growth is primarily driven by trends in China, where there is a rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products. China offers manufacturers low production costs, easy access to raw materials, and robust infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for production. These advantages enable the production of cost-effective deodorants and antiperspirants, thus broadening the consumer base.In North America, Mexico is experiencing increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients, driven by the rising popularity of premium personal care products. This growing demand highlights the region's evolving consumer preferences and expanding market potential for high-quality personal care items.Competitive LandscapeConsumers are increasingly choosing deodorant and antiperspirant products with appealing packaging. This trend is enabling deodorant manufacturers to provide deodorant and antiperspirant products in fresh, inventive, and visually appealing packaging. Also, launches of new innovative products and improvements in ingredients are increasing competition in the market. The introduction of products that contain natural ingredients or have eco-friendly packaging by many brands is changing market dynamics.In November 2023, Desert Essence introduced plastic- and aluminum-free deodorants that combine its professional formulation with sustainable processes, addressing consumer worries about plastic waste and dangerous components, the business stated.In May 2022, Unilever scientists revealed how they developed the "most effective deodorant technology yet" under the Rexona brand (also known as Sure, Degree, and Shield). The unique microtechnology is supposed to give 72 hours of perspiration and odor prevention and is now being used throughout the brand's complete line.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (deodorants, antiperspirants), form (aerosols, roll-ons, sticks & solids, creams & wipes), and ingredient (alcohol, aluminum, antimicrobials, fragrances, conditioners & moisturizers, base substance, parabens & propellants), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Vernaldehyde Market : The global vernaldehyde market stands at US$ 143.3 million and is predicted to reach US$ 216.3 million by 2033. 