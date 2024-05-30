AI Powered Storage Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors, Trends, And Opportunities Of The Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recently published report by Allied market Research, the global AI powered storage market is expected to reach $162.5 billion by 2031 from a previously evaluated size of $125.26 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 26.7%. The forecast period is considered from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an exhaustive study of factors influencing the market, trends, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and various other aspects that deliver a holistic picture of the industry.
Highlights of the report
The report provides quantitative research outcomes supported by accurate data, cross-checked facts, and updated information in the industry. This high-quality data along with in-house expert intervention, and implementation of tools like Porter's five forces analysis make the report reliable for market study. Moreover, it provides a detailed regional analysis of both the domestic and global market trends. It also maps the major countries across the globe, based on their revenue generation, and highlights the upcoming investment pockets. Furthermore, factors influencing the market and growth opportunities are extensively discussed. This cumulatively helps the stakeholders to know deeply about the industry prospects and execute their future growth objectives accordingly.
Factors influencing the market expansion
The AI-powered storage market is propelled by several key factors shaping its growth trajectory. Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies drive demand for storage solutions capable of handling vast amounts of data with speed and efficiency. Additionally, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, such as IoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing, creates a pressing need for intelligent storage systems that can optimize data management processes.
Furthermore, the increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, coupled with the growing focus on data security and compliance, presents significant growth opportunities for AI-powered storage solutions. Organizations can unlock new efficiencies, enhance data protection, and drive innovation in storage infrastructure, leveraging AI-driven insights and automation. All these factors are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. A comprehensive analysis of these drivers and the scope for market expansion are further discussed in the report.
Segmental orientation
The AI powered storage market is categorized into component, storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, end-user, enterprise, manufacturing, and region. Further segmentation includes:
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Storage system
Direct attached storage
Network attached storage
storage area network
By Storage architecture
File and object-based storage
Object storage
By Storage medium
Hard disk drive
Solid state drive
By End user
Enterprises
Government bodies
Cloud service providers
Telecom companies
By Enterprise
BFSI
Healthcare
Media and entertainment
Retail
Consumer goods
Manufacturing
Others
By Manufacturing
Food & beverages
Industrial machinery & heavy equipment
High-tech & consumer electronics
Automotive
Others
Regional dynamics
According to region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to garner the highest revenue during the forecast period owing to the economic growths of countries like India, China, and Japan.
Leading companies in the competitive landscape
The report enlists the major players of the AI powered storage market and provides an exhaustive study of their performances, product portfolios, and strategic moves.
These key players include:
Amazon Web Services
Fujitsu
Advanced Micro Devices
Hitachi
CISCO
Micron Technology
Dell Technologies
Microsoft
IBM
Pure Storage
Google
Intel Corporation
Lenovo
Samsung Electronics
HPE
NetApp
Toshiba
Contemporary and upcoming trends in the industry
AI-powered storage market report identifies the contemporary and upcoming trends thoroughly. A few of those trends show that the industry has focused on advancing capabilities in data management, optimization, and security. One significant development is the integration of AI-driven analytics into storage solutions, enabling real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and proactive performance optimization. Another key trend is the adoption of AI-powered data protection technologies, such as anomaly detection and ransomware detection, to enhance security and mitigate cybersecurity threats.
Additionally, advancements in AI algorithms, such as machine learning and natural language processing, are driving innovation in data classification, metadata management, and content-based search capabilities within storage platforms. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is prompting the development of AI-powered storage solutions optimized for reduced power consumption and environmental impact, reflecting a holistic approach to innovation in the AI-powered storage market.
