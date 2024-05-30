Modi stirs controversy with his assertion that Mahatma Gandhi was unknown to world until release of film "Gandhi”

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has stirred controversy with his recent assertion that Mahatma Gandhi, the revered leader of India's struggle for independence, was relatively unknown to the world until the release of the landmark "Gandhi." Modi's remarks, made during an interview with the news ABP and aired on Tuesday, have elicited strong backlash from politicians and social users alike, particularly as India navigates the final phase of its six-week general election, with Modi seeking a third term as prime minister.



In the viral clip from the interview, Modi suggests that the global awareness of Gandhi was largely prompted by the 1982 biopic "Gandhi," directed by British filmmaker Richard Attenborough. The film garnered widespread acclaim, winning eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Modi's comparison of Gandhi's significance to that of Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr., prominent figures in the anti-apartheid movement and civil rights activism respectively, further fueled the controversy surrounding his remarks.



Critics have condemned Modi's assertion, arguing that Gandhi's legacy and influence transcend cinematic depictions and have long been recognized on the world stage. Gandhi, often referred to as the "father of the nation," is celebrated internationally for his philosophy of nonviolent resistance and his role in India's struggle against British colonial rule.



Modi's remarks have reignited debates about historical awareness and the global recognition of iconic figures such as Gandhi. As the controversy continues to unfold against the backdrop of India's election season, the episode underscores the enduring significance of Gandhi's legacy and the complexities of interpreting and commemorating historical figures in contemporary discourse.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275347