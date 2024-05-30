Conflict-torn African country announces formation of new government

(MENAFN) President Felix Tshisekedi of the Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has announced the formation of a new government, marking a significant development several months after securing a second five-year term in office. The appointment of the new cabinet, comprising 54 ministers, was revealed by Tina Salama, spokesperson for the Central African nation's government, during a broadcast on the state TV RTNC.



Notably, the latest lineup represents a reduction from its predecessor, which consisted of 57 ministers. This downsizing initiative aims to streamline administrative efficiency while also enhancing gender representation within the government, with the inclusion of 19 women compared to 14 in the previous administration, as reported by national media outlets.



President Tshisekedi's reelection in December, affirmed by the Constitutional Court of DR Congo in January, solidified his mandate to lead the country for another term. Having assumed office in 2019, Tshisekedi's presidency marked a significant milestone as DR Congo's first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from Belgium over six decades ago. His victory, with 73 percent of the vote, came amidst a field of 18 rivals, underscoring the democratic aspirations of the Congolese people.



The recent appointments also reflect broader shifts in leadership, with Judith Suminwa becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister in DR Congo's history. Additionally, the selection of Vital Kamerhe as speaker of Parliament paved the way for the government's formation, following reported delays attributed to internal competition for ministerial positions.



Among the key appointments announced, Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita assumes the role of defense minister for DR Congo, a nation grappling with entrenched conflict involving numerous rebel factions, including the M23 group operating in the eastern province. Muadiamvita, a legal expert and former head of Congo's official gazette, brings a wealth of experience to the critical position, tasked with navigating the complex security landscape and fostering stability in the region.



As DR Congo confronts multifaceted challenges ranging from security concerns to governance reforms, the composition of the new government signals President Tshisekedi's commitment to addressing these pressing issues and steering the nation towards a path of prosperity and peace. Amidst ongoing transitions and conflict dynamics, the resilience of DR Congo's democratic institutions and the determination of its leadership will be tested in the pursuit of sustainable development and lasting peace for its people.

