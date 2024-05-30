South Africa condemns Israel's actions in Gaza as tantamount to genocide, blatant violation of international law

(MENAFN) In a recent exclusive interview with RT, Zolani Mkiva, a Member of Parliament representing South Africa's ruling African National (ANC), condemned Israel's actions in Gaza as tantamount to genocide and a blatant violation of international law. Mkiva's remarks come in the wake of a devastating Israeli attack on a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, which reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties.



Describing Israel's actions as "grand-scale murder," Mkiva emphasized the urgent need for international intervention to hold Israel accountable for its disregard of directives from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He accused Israel of positioning itself above international law and stressed the necessity of comprehensive pressure, including potential sanctions from global powers like the European Union, to isolate Israel in response to its actions.



Mkiva further advocated for a dual approach in diplomatic recognition, suggesting that as the international community recognizes the state of Palestine, it should simultaneously derecognize Israel. He argued that such recognition and derecognition are inherently linked, representing two sides of the same coin in the pursuit of justice and equality for the Palestinian people.



The condemnation of Israel's actions reverberated beyond Mkiva's interview, as the South African Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement on Tuesday denouncing the bombing of the tent camp in Gaza, which had been designated as a safe zone for displaced Palestinians. The statement echoed international sentiment, labeling the attacks as deplorable and brutal, and emphasizing the importance of standing in solidarity with innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of conflict.



As South Africa joins the chorus of condemnation against Israel's actions in Gaza, the call for international action grows louder, underscoring the imperative of holding accountable those responsible for violations of human rights and international law. In the face of mounting civilian casualties and ongoing conflict, the urgency for a concerted effort to address the plight of Palestinians and seek a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has never been more pronounced.

