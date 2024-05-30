FIFA Holds Seminar For VAR Instructors In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Federation of Association (FIFA) held a special for Assistant Referee (VAR) instructors over two days in Doha, with participation from representatives of three continental federations: Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

The seminar was inaugurated on Tuesday by Hani Ballan, Deputy Chairman of the Referees Committee and Chairman of the Qatar Football Association Referees Committee. The event was overseen by Michael Bailey, Mike van der Roest, Valentin Ivanov, and Ismail Al Hafi, representing FIFA's Refereeing Department.

The seminar saw the participation of 35 attendees, including four from the Qatar Football Association: Abdulrahman Abdo, Slim Jedidi, Khamis Al Marri, and Raed Bakr.

FIFA regularly holds such seminars in Doha, which has previously hosted the FIFA seminar for referees selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring 41 referees from Asia, Africa, and Oceania.