Minister Heads Delegation At Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum In Beijing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, May 30 (Petra) - of State for Prime Ministerial Affairs Ibrahim Jazi led a Jordanian delegation at the tenth session of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum's ministerial meeting held in Beijing.In his address, Jazi highlighted the urgency of ending Israel's continued aggression in the Gaza Strip, which he described as an unjustifiable war causing widespread civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure. He reaffirmed Jordan's call for an immediate ceasefire and the necessity for global efforts to end the war.Jazi emphasized the importance of protecting civilians, preventing forced displacement of Palestinians, and ensuring sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza. He reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, pointing to the upcoming Conference on the Urgent Response to Humanitarian Needs in Gaza to be held in Amman on June 11, co-hosted by His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He expressed hope for high-level Chinese participation in this conference.Jazi underscored Jordan's commitment to supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to fulfill its mandate and highlighted Jordan's duty to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship.He commended China's support for the Palestinian cause and called for a comprehensive peace plan based on the two-state solution, recognizing the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.Reflecting on Arab-Chinese relations, Jazi noted the significant milestone of the twentieth anniversary of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum, underlining the need to deepen cooperation across various fields.He highlighted the strong trade, economic, cultural, and educational ties between Jordan and China, which have been bolstered by strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding.He expressed appreciation for China's role as Jordan's second-largest trading partner and the increasing interest of Chinese companies in Jordan's investment opportunities. Jazi also stressed the importance of continued respect for the one-China principle and the non-interference in internal affairs, highlighting the shared vision of both countries' leaderships in addressing regional and international issues, including the Palestinian issue.