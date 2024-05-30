Western supporters caution Zelensky not to look forward to what is impossible

(MENAFN) In a recent report by The Telegraph, Western backers have issued a cautionary message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advising against expectations of imminent membership for Ukraine. Citing concerns over the potential for conflict escalation with Russia, sources reveal that both the United States and Germany are hesitant to endorse a specific timetable for Ukraine's accession to NATO, particularly ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.



According to sources close to the Biden administration, there is a palpable skepticism regarding Ukraine's swift progression towards full NATO membership in the current geopolitical climate. While the United States and Germany share differing degrees of concern over the implications of Ukraine's NATO integration, both nations express apprehension about the broader security implications for the alliance, particularly in light of Moscow's staunch opposition to NATO expansion.



This cautious stance from key Western allies is anticipated to be met with frustration from President Zelensky, who has reportedly been urged by his Western supporters to temper expectations and avoid pressing for what has been deemed "the impossible" at this juncture. The Telegraph report underscores a growing divide within NATO member states regarding the issue of Ukraine's NATO aspirations, mirroring earlier sentiments expressed in a Foreign Policy article from January.



The Foreign Policy piece shed light on the internal discord within NATO, with divergent opinions emerging among member nations. While the United States and Germany advocate for a cautious approach, emphasizing the need for resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia before advancing Ukraine's NATO accession process, countries like Poland and the Baltic states staunchly advocate for accelerated integration, viewing it as a strategic deterrent against Russian aggression.



As tensions simmer between Ukraine and Russia, exacerbated by Russia's annexation of Crimea and ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine, the question of Ukraine's NATO membership remains a contentious issue on the international stage. Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and divergent strategic interests among NATO allies, President Zelensky faces the delicate task of navigating Ukraine's path towards Euro-Atlantic integration while balancing the imperative of national security with the realities of geopolitical pragmatism.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275324