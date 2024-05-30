Travel Bags Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading research company, has recently released a report titled "Travel Bags Market Report by Material Type (Polyester, Fabric, Leather, and Others), Luggage Type (Duffle, Trolley, Backpacks), Price Range (Premium Price, Medium Price, Low Price), Demography (Male, Female), Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Factory Outlets, Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the travel bag market trends, size, share and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global travel bags market size reached US$ 18.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Travel Bags Industry:

Rising Disposable Incomes and Increasing Propensity for Leisure Travel:

As global economies continue to grow and disposable incomes rise, individuals allocate a larger portion of their budgets to leisure activities such as travel. This trend fuels demand for travel bags, as consumers seek durable and stylish luggage options to accompany their trips. Moreover, the increasing availability of budget airlines and travel packages makes travel more accessible to a broader demographic, further driving the need for suitable luggage solutions.

Advancements in Material Technology and Innovative Design Concepts:

Technological innovations in material science have revolutionized the travel bags market, enabling the development of lightweight yet durable materials that offer superior protection for belongings. Innovative design concepts, such as ergonomic features and modular compartments, enhance functionality and convenience for travelers. Additionally, the integration of sustainable materials aligns with growing consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, driving adoption among environmentally-conscious travelers.

Expanding Global Tourism Industry and Demand for Specialized Travel Bags:

The booming global tourism industry, fueled by increasing affluence and a desire for new experiences, generates demand for specialized travel bags tailored to specific activities and destinations. From rugged backpacks for outdoor adventures to sleek carry-ons for business travelers, there's a growing need for luggage solutions that cater to diverse travel preferences. This trend is further accentuated by the rise of niche travel segments such as adventure tourism, luxury travel, and cultural tourism, each requiring distinct features in travel bags to accommodate varying needs and preferences.

Travel Bags Market Report Segmentation:

By Material Type:

.Polyester

.Fabric

.Leather

.Others

By material types, the market is segmented into polyester, fabric, leather, and others.

By Luggage Type:

.Duffle

.Trolley

.Backpacks

The duffle segment likely represented the largest due to its versatility, offering ample storage capacity while remaining compact and lightweight, appealing to a wide range of travelers and accommodating various trip durations and styles.

By Price Range:

.Premium Price

.Medium Price

.Low Price

The medium price range likely dominated as it strikes a balance between affordability and quality, appealing to a broad consumer base seeking durable yet reasonably priced travel bags that offer value for money.

By Demography:

.Male

.Female

Males likely comprised the largest segment, reflecting traditional gender norms and preferences for functional and utilitarian designs in travel bags.

By Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Specialty Stores

.Factory Outlets

.Online Stores

.Others

Specialty stores likely represented the largest distribution channel due to their expertise in luggage products, offering a curated selection and personalized service that resonates with consumers seeking specific features or brands.

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Asia Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a burgeoning travel culture, driving robust demand for travel bags across various demographics and travel preferences in the region.

Global Travel Bags Market Trends:

The global travel bags market is driven by a confluence of factors shaping consumer preferences and industry dynamics, such as the rising disposable incomes and an increasing propensity for leisure travel among individuals worldwide propel the demand for travel bags, as consumers seek convenient and stylish luggage solutions to accompany their journeys. In line with this, advancements in material technology and innovative design concepts drive market growth, as manufacturers continually strive to enhance the durability, functionality, and aesthetics of their products to meet evolving consumer expectations. Moreover, the expanding global tourism industry, coupled with a growing trend towards experiential travel, fosters demand for specialized travel bags tailored to specific activities such as hiking, camping, or adventure travel.

Top Companies Operated in Travel Bags Industry:

.Delsey SA

.Deuter Sport

.Fenix Outdoor

.Hermès

.Kering

.Louis Vuitton

.Lowe Alpine

.LVMH

.Osprey

.Rimowa

.Samsonite

.Timbuk2

.Victorinox

.VIP Industries

